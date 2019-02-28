Metro-East News

Births at area hospitals

For the News-Democrat

February 28, 2019 10:54 AM

Births

Memorial Hospital

Brianna Hull and Van McClure, III, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 5.

Iman Riley and Iceyan Loyd, Cahokia, a girl, Feb. 6.

Rakel Garrett and Damion Spears, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 7.

Natalie Porter, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 8.

Jolantra and Jamar Brooks, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 8.

Ashley Dravland and Edwin Lang, III, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 8.

Khaila Howard and Deangelo Wilson, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 10.

Sara Grant and Douglas Yates, Jr., Belleville, a girl, Feb. 11.

Kassidi Dansberry and Kenneth Barnes, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 12.

Lauren LaFollette, Prairie Du Rocher, a boy, Feb. 14.

Marketa and Erik Halbeisen, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 14.

Maria Martinez and Vincent Castillo, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 16.

Sandra Johnson, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 18.

Azucena G. Morales and Francisco Marquez Lamas, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 18.

Briauna Bazile and Malcolm Bell, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 18.

Andrenique Patterson, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 21.

Dorothia Spiller, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 25.

Memorial Hospital East

Ashley and Tyler Mueth, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 5.

Nicole and Robert Martin, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 5.

Kelsey Gottschall and Justin Lewis, O’Fallon a girl, Feb. 6.

Jasanai Watson and Keondre Ballard, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 6.

Darcey Lawrence and Quintaniyion Farmer, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 20.

Kayla Heusohn and Maurice Perkins, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 20.

Abby Stephens and Josh Suda, Granite City, a boy, Feb. 20.

Erin and Keith Shovlin, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 20.

Jessica Harris, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 22.

Peyton Taylor Sobczab and Trevor Heinemeyer, Sparta, a boy, Feb. 22.

Jordan Adams and Samuel Schaltenbrand, Millstadt, a girl, Feb. 23.

Brittany Wachtel and Steven Quirin, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 24.

Victoria Bannert and Anthony Davis, Sparta, a boy, Feb. 25.

Lindsey Mantz and David Sherrell, Cahokia, a girl, Feb. 26.

Rachel and Blake Klostermann, Troy, a boy, Feb. 26.

Stephanie and Zachary Bubert, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 27.

Amanda Kidd and Benjamin Garcia, Summerfield, a boy, Feb. 27.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Tori Bunt, Wood River, a girl, Feb. 1.

Kimberly and Scott Vander Ven, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 2.

Jodi and Michael Carroll, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 2.

Katelyn Foster and Ronnie Werle II, Lenzburg, a girl, Feb. 3.

Gricelda Chombo and Moises Rodriguez, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 7.

Cassandra and Brandon Oakley, Sparta, a bot, Feb. 7.

Jessica and Devon Litteken, Trenton, a boy, Feb. 7.

Kaleigh and Aaron Korte, Pocahontas, a boy, Feb. 7.

Rose and Peter Hoffman Jr., Smithton, a girl, Feb. 7.

Brittany Woolfolk and Marquise Brooks, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 8.

Vernisha Windom and Jataevis Williams, East St. Louis, a boy, Feb. 8.

Andrea Linders and Aric Schroeder, Germantown, a girl, Feb. 9.

Suzanne and Kyle Knake, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 9.

Jennifer Haefeli and Anthony Anderson, Fairview Heights, a boy, Feb. 10.

Brandi and Patrick VerSteeg, Troy, a boy, Feb. 11.

Autumn and Scott Carson, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 13.

Koerrea Bailey, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 14.

Jordan Knight, Red Bud, a girl, Feb. 14.

Ali and Lawrence Cuculic, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 16.

Samantha Delay and Tyler Jones, Modoc, a girl, Feb. 16.

Stacey Laur, New Baden, a boy, Feb. 17.

Brieanna and Jason DeLong, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 18.

Jane and Mitchell Wilson, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 19.

Dockeshia Strong, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 18.

Shannon Austin and Enocha Masaje, East St. Louis, a girl, Feb. 19.

Jessica Hill and Joshua Andrews, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 19.

Stefanie and Demingo Collins, Swansea, a girl, Feb. 20.

Mary and Benjamin Wolfe, Pierron, a girl, Feb. 20.

Roshelle King and James Echols, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 20.

Heather and Joshua Head, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 21.

Taylor Hollman and Spencer Turner, Fairview Heights, a girl, Feb. 21.

Peyton Reely and Cameron Blunt, Mascoutah, a girl, Feb. 21.

