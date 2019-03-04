Only candidate in treasurer’s race withdraws, replaced by her brother as a write-in

East St. Louis Treasurer Charlotte Moore has withdrawn her name from the ballot in the upcoming East St. Louis elections in April and will be replaced by her brother as a write-in candidate.
Moore was running unopposed. She had won five terms as city treasurer of East St. Louis previously. She said she was fully prepared to run for a sixth term when she placed her name on the ballot. But, she had a change of heart and on Jan. 31 withdrew her name with the East St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners.
Willie Arnold, Moore’s brother, is running as a write-in candidate for the office. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Moore Cited health concerns and the lack of cooperation from other city leaders as the reasons she withdrew her name from the ballot in the upcoming race. She was unopposed, meaning Arnold will win automatically unless someone else jumps into the race.
“ I have some health issues ad stress is the absolute worst thing I can have right now. Therefore, for my health, I have decided to relinquish the city treasurer’s position to someone else. ,” Moore said.
“I love the city of East St. Louis and have done all I can to assist in its recovery. I simply cannot sign off on the senseless spending for personal gain, not one more day,” Moore said of other elected city officials.
She said she hoes the leadership will be willing to make the tough decisions.
Moore confirmed that Arnold is her brother. She says she is not just supporting him because he is her relative. She said Arnold was key in helping her to upgrade the office’s technology. He has evidence of the required bonding and other skills required to be a qualified candidate, she said.
Arnold has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. He also has a master’s degree in computer science from A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a copy of his resume.
