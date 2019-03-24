Storage units moving into Sears building in Belleville, wine shop coming to O’Fallon

The former home of Sears Hardware and Kroger in east Bellevile will soon become a storage facility with temperature controlled units.
Ashland Storage Center East at 653 Carlyle Avenue is expected to open later this spring, the locally-owned company has confirmed. In addition to indoor units, the facility will also offer outdoor units for vehicles, boats and RV storage. Parking spots will also be available for rent.
The company has an existing location at 19 Ashalnd Avenue in Fairview Heights.
Ashland isn’t the only company with plans to open a storage facility in east Belleville.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
The former Walmart building on Carlyle Plaza Drive in Belleville has sat vacant since 2008, when Walmart moved to Green Mount Crossing, but a Miami developer plans to resurrect the sprawling space with an indoor self-storage business.
David Bernstein, president of Larkspur Properties, wants to renovate the building and install 650 to 700 storage units of varying sizes. In Belleville, Bertstein wants to build a drive-through lane that would allow customers to drive into the building and unload or pick up storage items without being exposed to bad weather.
That project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
New wine shop coming to O’Fallon
Mirage Wine and Spirits will move into the former home of Creve Coeur Camera at 2020 W U.S. 50 in O’Fallon.
Creve Coeur Camera moved out Aug. 5 and relocated its new store at 3720 Green Mount Crossing.
Mirage Wine and Spirits will sell high-end wine, beer, liquor, tobacco products and other specialty products.
Owner Davuthan “Dave” Kilic expects to open the shop June 1, according to real estate broker John Eichenlaub of Barber Murphy group.
“They are going to be doing some outside improvements to the landscaping, adding some fencing ” Eichenlaub wrote in an email. “They have upgraded the interior and exterior lighting to LED.”
Retail arrives at Belleville MetroLink
The arrival of retail at the MetroLink stop in Bellleville will give commuters a place to grab a quick snack.
A Quick Bit opened March 1 at 718 Scheel Street.
The store will be supported by Challenge Unlimited in Alton. The organization provides opportunities to people with disabilities that “that empower them to reach their highest level of independence.”
“We are so pleased to partner with Challenge Unlimited which employ persons seeking real work experiences for more independent living options, “ St. Clair County Transit District Board member Herb Simmons said in a statement. “In addition, we will now be providing additional amenities for the employees and our customers. All of these partnership efforts are a part of SCCTD’s commitment to improving the transit rider experience through meaningful engagement and delivery of the services our riders want.”
The store will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
For more information about the store, commuters should call 618- 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments