U.S. Rep. John Shimkus is welcoming U.S. Rep. Scalise to Collinsville prayer breakfast April 10, 2019 04:08 PM

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is scheduled to speak at the April 29 Congressional Prayer Breakfast in Collinsville at the request of U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville. The two representatives are roommates in Washington, D.C.