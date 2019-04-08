Metro-East News

Couple killed in Monday morning house fire in Troy identified by coroner

Fatal house fire in Troy

An Troy husband and wife, described as reclusive, were pronounced dead after an apparent lightning strike set their house on fire. By
A couple who were killed in a house fire in Troy early Monday morning have been identified.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the couple as Thomas J. Major, 63, and Deborah S. Major, 64. The husband and wife were declared dead at the scene of a house fire Monday, April 7.

The home on the 100 block of Avalon Drive was reported on fire at 1 a.m. Monday. The couple were found dead in their bedroom, authorities said.

image1 (5).jpeg
An early morning house fire on Avalon Dr. in Troy, Illinois took the lives of a couple described by neighbors as reclusive. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

An autopsy performed Monday afternoon.

“No manner and exact cause of death will be prescribed pending completion of the toxicology studies as well as the investigation surrounding the cause and origin of the fire,” the coroner’s office release said.

Neighbors described the couple as quiet people who kept to themselves.

The incident currently is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Arson Division.

The Belleville News-Democrat will update this story as it develops.

  Comments  

