Firefighter dies battling structure fire in Christopher

A firefighter for the Christopher Fire Department was killed Sunday battling an early morning structure fire.

The fireman, Kody Vanfossan, died while crews were fighting a blaze at a vacant furniture store in the 100 block of West Market Street, WSIL reported. They were called to the two-story building around 3:30 a.m., KFVS reported.

It is unknown how exactly Vanfossan died during the incident, but it is being investigated by the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal and the City of Christopher, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency stated on Facebook.