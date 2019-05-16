Man thrown from motorcycle, killed on Interstate-55 ramp

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

A 32-year old St. Charles, Mo. man traveling west on the ramp from Illinois Route 3 to the northbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge lost control of his motorcycle, crashed into a concrete median wall and was killed.





Illinois State Police have not released his name.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said the fatal accident happened at 3:56 a.m. Thursday. The driver was on a 2006 Honda motorcycle. He struck the median wall that was on his right and was thrown over the guardrail. He fell to the ramp from Interstate-55 southbound to Illinois 3 and was struck by passing vehicles on the ramp.

He was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. The Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the fatal accident, Korando said.