Metro-East News Mississippi River to crest in Alton near historic levels May 31, 2019 05:30 PM

Alton, Illinois is preparing for Mississippi River to crest at 39.2 feet on June 5, just shy of the 42.7 feet crest in 1993. St. Louis expects a crest at 46 feet roughly 3 1/2 feet below the 1993 record.