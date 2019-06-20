Metro-East News
Man charged with attempted first-degree murderer bit and fired gun at Swansea police
A man who allegedly bit and fired a gun at Swansea police officers after fleeing a stolen vehicle has been charged with several felonies.
Darnacio Johnson, 20, Belleville, was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery of a peace officer, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use an of a weapon, according to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney.
Johnson was located by several police departments after O’Fallon Police tracked a moving stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado to the 3400 block of Whistling Cove in Swansea on Tuesday.
Police said Johnson fled from the vehicle on foot as they arrived. A female passenger was arrested without incident inside the car.
A single officer pursued Johnson on foot through several streets and backyards, eventually reaching a backyard on the 3200 block of Rand Lane.
According to the St. Clair County’s State’s Attorney, during his pursuit, Johnson fired a Ruger SR-9 semi-automatic handgun at a Swansea officer and bit another on the arm.
Police said two shots were fired during the altercation, one by Johnson and one by a Swansea Police officer. No one was hit during the exchange, however.
The Swansea Police Department investigated the case.
Johnson’s bond has been said at $1 million and is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. If convicted of all charges, Johnson faces a minimum of 37 years in prison.
