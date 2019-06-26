Plenty of 4th of July celebrations, festivals to choose from as calendar turns from June to July

The chemistry of fireworks Ever wonder about the chemistry behind fireworks and how the different colored fireworks are made? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder about the chemistry behind fireworks and how the different colored fireworks are made?

Fourth of July Celebrations

▪ Fireworks Spectacular — Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Carlyle Lake, 801 Lake Road, Carlyle. Event to take place in the Dam West Recreation Area. Enjoy beach activities including games, sandcastle building contest, volleyball tournament, and live music, all leading up to fireworks at dusk. facebook.com/events/234677087431890

▪ Annual Carnival and 4th of July Celebration — Monday through Thursday, July 4, Centralia Foundation Park, 600 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Carnival, rides, games, food vendors, parade and fireworks display. On July 4 at 10 a.m. the Veterans Parade will be held along West Broadway and finishes at Fairview Park; fireworks begin at dusk. 618-533-7623 or seecentralia.com

▪ Albers Blast-Off Parade & Fireworks — 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Food and drinks available starting 4 p.m. Parade line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. facebook.com/AlbersBlastOff

▪ Millstadt Community Choir: Patriotic Concert — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Zion Evangelical Church, 117 W. White St., Millstadt. Featuring songs about soldiers. Free will donations will be sent to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight program. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/354329791897528

▪ 4th of July Fireworks, Alton, 2019 — 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. River Front Park, 3 Riverfront Drive, Alton.

▪ 4th of July Celebration — 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Day starts with a fishing tournament from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contests, carnival games, bounce houses, food and drink vendors. Fireworks display at dusk. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/618470388652212

▪ An 1819 Fourth of July Celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Discover the story of Missouri statehood and experience how St. Louisans celebrated the Fourth of July in 1819. Living history volunteers will lead speeches and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Participants will enjoy period music and dancing from noon to 4 p.m. Costumes are not required to participate. Free and open to the public. gatewayarch.com

▪ Columbia 4th of July Celebration — 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4. American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Food, drink, contests, tournaments, with a fireworks display at dusk. Free and open to the public. columbiaillinois.com

▪ Picnic in the Park — noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Dupo Community Park, 900 Bluffview Elementary Drive, Dupo. Food, games, live entertainment, arts and crafts and fireworks.

▪ Vegan 4th of July Potluck — 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis. Meet at the Humboldt South pavilion near the middle of Tower Grove Park. Bring a big vegan dish to share if you can. Brings friends and family to show them what it’s like to hang out with a bunch of vegans. facebook.com/events/360008697988174

▪ Family Fun Fest — 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Vendors, inflatables, games and activities, concessions, arts and crafts, and more. Fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

▪ Alhambra 4th of July — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Alhambra Township Park, 610 W. Main, Alhambra. Food and soft drinks begin at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks around 9 p.m.

▪ Mascoutah July 4th Celebration and Fireworks — 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Scheve Park, Sixth and Harnett streets, Mascoutah. Music, food, drinks, kids games, pony rides and more. Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m. mascoutah.org

▪ 42nd Millstadt annual Fireworks Display — 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Millstadt Village Park, Millstadt. Boy Scout troop 622 will sell soft drinks, nachos and hot dogs 6-9 p.m.

▪ 4th of July Fireworks 2019: Fair Saint Louis — 9:35 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 10 p.m. Friday, July 5; and 9:35 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Gateway Arch National Park, Walnut Street and S. Memorial Drive, St. Louis. For Fair Saint Louis entertainment schedules, visit fairsaintlouis.org

▪ 2019 Fourth Fest — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Second and Main streets, Greenville. A night of southern country-rock featuring Confederate Railroad followed by a fireworks display. The concert and fireworks are free. facebook.com/events/410462306360651

Festivals

▪ Marine Homecoming — 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Marine Village Park, 300 block of Duncan St., Marine. Parades at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Food, rides, bingo, an antique tractor display and music. Friday entertainment: George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass. villageofmarine.net.

▪ 2019 annual Fireman’s Picnic & Fireworks — 6:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long St., Caseyville. Food, rides, live music both nights. Fireworks Saturday at dusk. facebook.com/events/276321386500303

▪ Tower Grove Pride 2019 — 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Tower Grove Park at Arsenal and S. Grand, St. Louis. A people-powered Pride festival for everyone. Featuring over 250 vendors, local bands, games, picnic areas, pet paradise, family fun zone and much more. RSVP to the event or stay informed at towergrovepride.com

▪ Heritage Day — Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. City Hall, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fairview Heights. Crafts, vendors, inflatables, live music, petting zoo, food and beverages.

▪ 6th annual Peace Fest — Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. City of Champions welcome sign at Ninth Street and St. Clair Ave., East St. Louis. This event brings the community and families together in celebration, peace and love while raising awareness of gun violence and police brutality. Featuring hip-hop artist MC Lyte and local talent. Special guest speaker Tracy Martin, father of the late Trayvon Martin. The event will also include great food from local vendors and food trucks. Free and open to the public.

▪ St. Anthony’s Church Picnic — 4 p.m. Saturday. St. Anthony’s Church, 451 W. 3rd St., Beckemeyer. Chicken and mostaccioli dinner 4-7 p.m., kids’ stands, Mass at 5:30 p.m. Quilt bingo will start at approximately 7 p.m. Raffle, silent auction, basket stand, cake wheel and more. stanthonybeckemeyer.org

▪ 4th annual Burgers & Brews Festival — 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Goshen Market Green, 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. A night of handcrafted sliders and local beer. Must be 18 or older. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and are available online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4239652. All proceeds support the Goshen Market Foundation.

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Thursday. Scott Credit Union, 1067 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Science at Sunset — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1, except for July 4. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” $6 OMNIMAX Theater tickets (through July 28) and more. www.slsc.org/event/science-at-sunset-2

▪ Louis Bayard: ‘Courting Mr. Lincoln’ — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Meet the author of the new page-turning and surprising story of a young Abraham Lincoln and the two people who love him best: Mary Todd and Lincoln’s best friend, Joshua Speed. 314-994-3330.

▪ Steve Pick and Amanda Doyle: ‘St. Louis Sound’ — 7 p.m. Thursday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Amanda Doyle and St. Louis native Steve Pick will sign and discuss their new book. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Free Family Movie Night: “Ralph Breaks the Internet” — 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah. Free movie night on the lawn. Concessions available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. facebook.com/events/200534437500553

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles and East Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Classic cars, hot rods, muscle cards, vintage autos on display. Free and open to the public. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/392420848259875

▪ Upsilon Phi Omega Chapter annual Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. redcrossblood.org, sponsor code AKA.

▪ Summer Sizzle Vendor/Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. More than 50 vendors and crafters to shop from. Free admission. This fundraising event will benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Southern Illinois. facebook.com/events/417382935514443

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday-Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

▪ ‘Changes Come to Historic Maeystown … 1989-2019’ by David Braswell — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Learn how the restoration of many of the 1800s historic buildings in the last 30 years has brought new life to Maeystown in the form of tourism. 618-939-5008.

▪ SICW & Gimmick Tree Entertainment present Live Pro Wrestling — 7 p.m. Saturday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Doors open 4:30 p.m. (meet and greet). Admission: $20 for adults, $10 children ages 10 and under. For tickets call 618-971-5409. sicw.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday. Walgreens, 3732 Nameoki Road, Granite City. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Linda Kay Klein: ‘Pure’ — 7 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes author and Break Free Together founder Linda Kay Klein, who will sign and discuss her new book, “Pure: Inside the Evangelical Movement That Shamed a Generation of Young Women and How I Broke Free!” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Must be 16 years of age or older and feeling healthy day of blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-4 p.m. Tuesday. First Mid Bank & Trust, 6814 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bank of Belleville, 215 S. Illinois St., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August, except July 4. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Vegan Brews and BBQ — 5-11 p.m. Thursday. Earthbound Beer, 2724 Cherokee St., St. Louis. California-based Southern Fried Vegan brings a special brand of soul food to St. Louis for the first time. Menu highlights include fried chickun, BBQ, mac n cheeze, jambalaya, Cajun corn, beer-cheeze battered Beyond Burgers, totchos and more. facebook.com/events/551642231908794

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Highland VFW Rock n’ Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Have big fun, win big money. Includes 50/50 drawing, games throughout. Cost: $12 per person, discounted to $9 per person for veterans.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CKL of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday. Eagles Nest Family Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. Join for a morning of food and fellowship. 618-656-7593.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. Thursday. 13948 Klaus Lake Road, Highland. Program: “A Greenhouse for You” and a tour of gardens by Margie Huffman. Members may carpool from Korte Rec Center parking lot no later than 5:30 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Presentation: Alzheimer’s 101: The Basics by Pat Felix, R.N., retired Oak Hill nurse, and Julia Olszewski, memory care director at Oak Hill. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Program: Roger Warnick from the Bonsai Society of Greater St. Louis, presenting Bonsai 101. What is bonsai, styles, tools, techniques, examples, show and tell and more. Meeting starts with social hour with program starting at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit ofallongardenclub.com or find O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Reservations Required

▪ Herb Gardening — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Master Gardener Debbie Owen will present information about herb gardening, which herbs do well in this area and provide tips on how to preserve and use different herbs. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Better Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. The fee is $10 per couple. Registration is required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Mini STEM Camp 2019: Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Daisies and Brownies (grades K-3). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $45. Registration deadline: Monday. customercare@gsofsi.org

▪ 14th annual Tour de Belleville — 8 p.m. Friday, July 12. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Registration events 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6, at Bicycle World, 4516 W. Main St., Belleville, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Belleville Parks and Rec, 510 W. Main St., Belleville. Entry fee: $18 per rider in advance, includes a T-shirt and water bottle while supplies last. Fee is $25 per rider on day of event. 618-233-1416 or tourdebelleville.com

▪ Family Day Block Party — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Grand Center Arts District, Grand and Washington boulevards, St. Louis. Art activities, music, performances and more. Recommended for ages 3-12. Register at camstl.org/youth

▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Summer 2019 Speaker Series: ‘Your Family Stories: What DID They Say?’ — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. Featured speaker John Philip Colletta, Ph.D., will give four talks designed to help you learn more about writing your family stories. Lunch included. Free parking available. Pre-registration is encouraged at stlgs.org

▪ STEM Camp VII: What Rhymes with Seven? Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Juniors and Ambassadors (grades 4-12). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $80. Registration deadline: Monday. customercare@gsofsi.org

▪ Odyssey Science Camp — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 26. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Scientific adventure awaits students entering grades 2-7. The interactive day-camp focuses on STEM concepts through activity-based instruction. Registration costs are $325, plus a non-refundable $25 application fee. Registration form available at siue.edu/summer/camps

▪ O’Fallon Future Panther Girls’ LAX Camp — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. O’Fallon Township High School Girls’ Lacrosse Field, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. For girls entering first through eighth grade interested in having fun and learning lacrosse. Cost: $40. To register online or for more information visit othsyouthgirlslaxcamp.eventbrite.com. 618-632-3507, ext. 280.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Free Summer Concerts: A Step Beyond — 7 p.m. Thursday. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Hard Road Theatre presents ‘Disney’s Frozen Jr.’ — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for children ages 4-12 and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at hardroad.org, at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, or at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served. hardroad.org

▪ Clinton County Showcase presents ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ — 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. North Park Stage, 10th and Main streets, Breese. Reserved seats and bleacher seating available. Lawn chair seating allowed. In case of rain, no show will be cancelled until at least 9 p.m. Rain date: 8 p.m. Monday. Tickets available at showtix4u.com

▪ Grand Center Theatre Crawl — 7-10 p.m. Friday and 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis. A FREE tasting menu of the best of St. Louis theater, featuring over 30 professional companies from St. Louis. Sign in, then stroll to a different Grand Center venue every half hour for a short show. Different shows and different companies each night. For venues and companies by date/time, visit stlpublicradio.org/events/theatre-crawl

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series: Kingdom Brothers — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Eckert’s Country Store and Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free and open to the public. Includes a spot for kids to play during the concert. No outside food and drinks. Dogs allowed as long as they are leashed. May bring lawn chairs. eckerts.com

▪ SIUE Summer Theater presents ‘As You Like It’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Metcalf Theater, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/events/2485402484805490

▪ Melting of the Minds: Open Mic — 8-10 p.m. Friday. Balance Coffee and Tea, 732 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Come celebrate two years of the Asa Sistas Melting of the Minds Open Mic showcase with host NostylgicLinez. Cover: $3 before 8 p.m. and $5 after 8 p.m. facebook.com/events/333675063978563

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series: Joanna Serenko — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Eckert’s Country Store and Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free and open to the public. Includes a spot for kids to play during the concert. No outside food and drinks. Dogs allowed as long as they are leashed. May bring lawn chairs. eckerts.com

▪ Suzy Bogguss — 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. One of country music’s most pristine and evocative vocalists will perform in Belleville. Tickets available at the Lincoln Theatre box office or at Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn Shop.

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Feudin’ Hillbillies — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: A Step Beyond — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Sandlot’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions. All seats general admission.

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: ‘Smallfoot’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Union Avenue Opera: ‘Candide’ — 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, and July 12 and Saturday, July 6, and 13. Union Avenue Opera, 733 N. Union Blvd., St. Louis. The Scottish opera version will be performed in English with projected English supertitles and accompanied by a full union orchestra. Featuring Christine Brewer as The Old Lady. Tickets start at $35. unionavenueopera.org

▪ 7th annual LaBute New Theater Festival — Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 28. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Performances featuring one-act plays of the six 2019 finalists and the Midwest premiere of “Great Negro Works of Art” by Neil LaBute. For additional information or tickets, visit stlas.org/services-view/labute

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Madison County TRIAD Pet Fair 2019 — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. The Madison County TRIAD is excited to be hosting its first pet fair. Includes discounted microchipping, vaccinations, pet adoptions, and many other great “pet-centric” offers and opportunities. Sorry no exotic animals. Dogs and cats must be crated or leashed. This event is all ages and free to the public. facebook.com/events/2288892894506399

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: The Story of New Philadelphia — 10 a.m. Saturday. Hayner Library, 401 State St., Alton. A second presentation will take place 2 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Gerald A. McWorter and Kate Williams-McWorter will speak about New Philadelphia, Ill., an abolitionist town first platted in 1836 by Frank McWorter, a former slave from Kentucky who bought his way out of slavery. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.