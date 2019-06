Metro-East News HSHS St. Elizabeth’s and McKendree Metro Rec Plex partner to open therapy center June 27, 2019 05:47 PM

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s has moved outpatient therapy services to a 5,500 square-foot addition, partnering with McKendree Metro Rec Plex, 209 Rec Plex Dr., O’Fallon, Illinois. Patients will see expanded gym space, and direct access to aquatic therapy.