Illinois State Police seeking help in identifying unresponsive man found on I-270

Illinois State Police have released photos of what appear to be tattoos on a man found Friday on Interstate 270 in hopes of identifying him.

State troopers found the unresponsive pedestrian, who was breathing, lying on the shoulder of Interstate 270 near mile marker 3.5.

Police on Saturday released photos of what appear to be tattoos the man has in an effort to help identify him. The man, who was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, appears to have “mom” tattooed on his left shoulder and a cross on his left forearm.

The unidentified pedestrian is a white man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, between 6-foot and 6-foot-2, and weighing 200 to 220 pounds, state police said. Troopers located the pedestrian on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes, curled up against the median wires Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pedestrian or what may have happened should call Illinois State Police at 618-315-7307.