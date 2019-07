Metro-East News Rachel’s Homecoming July 15, 2019 04:09 PM

Sgt Rachel Pryse, Army Reservist, of O’Fallon, IL holds her now 6 year old daughter for the first time in 10 months. After leaving the sand and 115 degree heat of Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Pryse was greeted with warm hugs from daughter, husband and mom.