Metro-East News Freeburg teen is first female to win HOA for American Trap at SCTP National Championship August 06, 2019 10:00 AM

Grace Marlen, 16, Freeburg, became the first female athlete in SCTP history to win HOA for American Trap at Nationals, winning the $7,600 Browning Scholarship. She also became the second female athlete to shoot 200 straight at SCTP Nationals.