3-month-old boy found dead in Alorton apartment

Alorton Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was found lifeless Saturday morning in his mother’s apartment.

Charles D. Abercrombie of the 200 block of Graystone Drive was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, Dye said.

When police arrived an ambulance was already there. Paramedics told police they were unable to resuscitate the infant, Alorton Police Capt. Rory Stewart said. Illinois State Police and the Child Death Investigation Task Force were called to the scene.

Stewart said the cause of death is still uncertain. He said the child’s mother, whose name was not released, is 31-years old.

“We are in the very early stages of a police investigation. We do not have many details to release at this time. When we can release further information to the media, we will do so,” Stewart said.