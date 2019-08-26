Metro-East News
Body of slain ISP trooper returning to hometown in police-led procession today
Life Community Church remembers member Nick Hopkins
Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins will head home one last time Monday.
The body of the slain ISP trooper is expected to be taken to Waterloo from St. Louis between noon and 12:30 p.m. today, according to the city’s Facebook page.
A police-led processional is set to travel from I-255 to Route 3 through Columbia with police, fire and EMS traveling alongside. Community members are being encouraged to line the route and pay respects to Hopkins.
Funeral arrangements for Hopkins are still pending. He is being transported to Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Hopkins, 33, was shot and killed in East St. Louis Friday while executing a search warrant. The 10-year-veteran of the Illinois State Police succumbed to his injuries at 6 p.m. at St. Louis University Hospital.
Hopkins was born and raised in the town, where he owned many properties and was known for his carpentry. His father has been a alderman in Waterloo for 17 years.
