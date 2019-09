Metro-East News Eckert’s celebrates St. Louis Blues and Stanley Cup with corn maze September 03, 2019 04:45 PM

Eckert's Millstadt Fun Farm opens a 12- acre St. Louis Blues and Stanley Cup themed corn maze on September 7th. The farm, 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane in Millstadt, has a variety of entertainment and pick-your-own. Visit eckerts.com for details.