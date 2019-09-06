Metro-East News

Cahokia 4-year-old in critical condition after shooting self in the chest

Cahokia

Police are investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old girl in Cahokia, shortly after midnight Friday.

Cahokia Police Chief Dave Landman said it was reported that the toddler found a loaded gun in the Andrews Street residence and shot herself in the chest with it. She currently is at an area hospital in critical condition, he said.

“It has been reported that she found a loaded gun in the home. We are currently investigating it as accidental, but we are in the early stages of our investigation,” Landmann said.

Police received a call at 12:24 a.m., Landmann said. Landmann said it was reported that one adult was in the home.

He said he couldn’t comment on what kind of weapon the child found or whether it was registered.

“We are in the very stages of our investigation,” he said. “I can’t comment on that.”

