Lillian Croom Williams, wife of East St. Louis’ first black mayor, dies at 97

Lillian Croom Williams, former First Lady of East St. Louis provided

Lillian Croom Williams, the wife of East St. Louis’ first black mayor and a major advocate for the city, has died at the age of 97.

Williams died on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Garden View Care Center of Chesterfield in Missouri, her eldest daughter, Lillian Williams Starks said. A mother of five, Williams always “put family first,” her daughter said.

“She always stressed (to her children) that they should never give up,” Starks said in a phone interview Monday. “She was a persistent person.”

Williams’ husband, James Williams, was elected the city’s first African American mayor in April 1971. His standing in the community acted as a springboard for her and the couple’s children to become involved with civic issues and events.

She did everything from selling concessions in the heat on the Fourth of July to raise money for the city’s fire and police departments, to getting involved with civic-based organizations like the East St. Louis Community Camp Board and the Lessie Bates Neighborhood House.

Perseverance

Born in the small town of D’Lo, Mississippi, on June 8, 1922, Williams grew up during the time of Jim Crow laws and the Great Depression, and knew both of her grandparents, including her grandfather, Clay Croom, who was freed from slavery at age 12, Williams’ son James “Jimmy” E. Williams Jr. said Monday.

Williams moved north to East St. Louis when she was 15 years old. She graduated from Lincoln Senior High School before attending Wilberforce University, the nation’s first private historically black university. She graduated from there in 1945.

It was at Wilberforce where Williams met her future husband, James. According to Starks, her mother was standing on the sidelines at a college dance, holding coats for some other girls, when her future husband approached her.

“She couldn’t dance, so she was standing there and he spotted her at the dance and came over to her and said, ‘I’ll teach you how to dance,’” Starks said.

The couple had five children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

‘I loved teaching’

When James, an attorney, returned from being drafted in the U.S. Army during WWII, he and Williams eloped in New Liberty, Kentucky, in 1949.

She worked as a first grade teacher before becoming a Golden Apple award-winning science teacher at Dunbar Elementary School.

Education was Williams’ lifelong passion, her son Jimmy said.

“She really valued education and believed in education as a way to move forward in America,” he said. “And not just for her own children, but for the all of the children she taught, too.”

Starks said her mother once told her: “My goal was to motivate children to learn. I can see myself now at the blackboard, explaining a math problem, or playing games with children to help them to remember words. I loved teaching. It was amazing to see children solve math problems or learn to spell words.”

A deep love for East St. Louis

During her husband’s run for mayor, Williams was an “ardent” campaigner, knocking on doors and attending every event, Starks said.

“She believed in his ideals and thought it was also important to make sure that women were involved in his campaign and his administration,” she said. “She was a big supporter of his.”

The Williams family was also involved in the church community at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, her children said. Jimmy and Starks recalled how their whole family would walk around the corner to the church from their home on Sunday mornings.

“Whether it was the Great Depression or World War II or the Civil Rights Movement, she prayed to the same god that her grandparents had and that spiritual part of her was huge,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy said his parents were dedicated to East St. Louis and instilled in their children a “deep, abiding love” for the city, where some of them still own houses and operate businesses.

“During the time that we have made our home in East St. Louis, the citizens of this city have helped us in so many ways, and have made it possible for us to succeed as a family,” read a program booklet from a 25th marriage anniversary vow renewal service in East St. Louis. “Words can never express our gratitude for your generosity.”