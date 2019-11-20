Dive team pulls bodies of mother, young son from car submerged in South Roxana pond

The bodies of a mother and her young son were recovered early Wednesday after their car was found submerged in a pond in South Roxana.

Roxana Fire Chief Daryl Trask said that his department was called to a report of a vehicle in water near the area of Wanda and Wagon Wheel roads in South Roxana just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A dive team from the Swansea Fire Department was called in to help search for the two, but were relieved around 1 a.m., Trask said. Another team summoned by the South Roxana Fire Department was called in and they were the ones who pulled the bodies from the shallow pond.

Trask said the water was 20 to 30 yards from Wanda Road.

Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Koberna told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the victims were inside a Kia Sedona and that they were from the area. KMOV 4 reported that the boy was 7 years old.

The sheriff’s department is working with Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn’s office to investigate the deaths. The identities of the victims will not be released until family is notified, and a news release is pending, the coroner’s office said.