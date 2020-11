Metro-East News 100-year-old Illinois WWII veteran recalls his 421 days as a POW November 11, 2020 05:00 AM

World War II veteran Bob Teichgraeber of Collinsville, Illinois recalls his B-24 being shot down over Gotha, Germany and 421 days as a prisoner of war. Sgt. Teichgraeber was in the 445th Bombardment Group, United States Army Air Force.