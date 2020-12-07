He was killed in a crash at a southwest IL railroad crossing. His family wants answers.

Tears flowed as the family of Toshorn Napper Jr. talked about his life and his tragic death at a set of railroad tracks Nov. 13 in Sauget.

Napper, 31, a resident of Cahokia, was killed immediately from the impact of an SUV that slammed into his white Envoy while it was stopped in the 300 block of Mississippi Avenue. Sauget Police James Jones said investigators believe Napper fell asleep while waiting for a train to pass.

The SUV that struck Napper’s vehicle was driven by a woman whose name has yet to be released pending an ongoing investigation by Illinois State Police.

“An SUV struck it in the rear and the SUV rolled over from the impact,” said Sauget Police Chief James Jones.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. said Napper was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m.

The unnamed female driver was taken to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her current condition is not available.

Mindy Carroll, a member of the Illinois State Police public information team, said in a release that anyone who was traveling in the area and may have information about the crash should call Sgt. Travis Irwin at 618- 484-is 5189.

In the meantime, Napper’s family members say they have not heard a word from police and are eager to know where the investigation stands.

One by one, they said they don’t know how the driver of the other vehicle failed to see Napper’s Envoy, which is large and bright white.

Terri Napper cried aloud as she recalled her last phone call with her son on the day before the crash.

“We spoke on (Facebook) Messenger,” she said. “He said he loved me and I told him I loved him. We talked about a kitchen table I wanted to give him for his new apartment.”

Describing her second oldest child took all of the strength Napper could muster.

“He was very humble, always happy,” she said. “He was a hard worker, had a very warm heart, was very generous and was loved by so many people.”

Napper said she learned of her son’s death from the family chain: “A cousin called my sister-in-law, my sister-in-law called his daddy, his daddy called me.”

The news gave Napper a shock she’s not sure she’ll get over.

“It’s like a bad nightmare that you hope you wake up and learn that it was just that... a horrible nightmare,” Napper said.

“But, when you don’t see your child in your presence, and don’t hear his voice, it starts to sink in...he is gone. You get a terrible feeling that takes over your body, mind and soul. It’s almost unbearable pain that you are forced to live it. The family is dealing with a huge void. We are trying to cope as best as we can.”

In the meantime, the family is left with a lot of questions that, so far, haven’t produced many answers.

“How did this happen?” Napper said. “My son should still be here. Why didn’t that woman see my son’s vehicle? He had a white Envoy. She should have seen his vehicle. My son should still be alive.

“We haven’t heard anything from Illinois State Police. I don’t know if the woman has been arrested. Where is she? Why hasn’t the woman been charged? Where is she? She has her life. My son is gone. We need answers.”

“I am just numb, heart broken confused. I look on his Facebook page and look at all the love. Hooters where he worked a second job has shown him nothing but love. No one has been arrested. I don’t know if she was arrested, got a citation or what. Illinois State Police.”

Toshorn Napper

Napper attended Wirth Middle school in Cahokia and graduation from Cahokia High School, where he excelled in football and track and field.

His first cousin is Terron Armstead, an offensive lineman for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Napper was working at the Terron Armstead Community Center in Cahokia, which he helped establish.

Napper’s grandmother, Gloria Cotton, said her grandson — who she calls “Lil’ Boo” — was “mild-mannered” and that he loved her cooking.

“Of all of my grandchildren, he was the one who was always calm. He was so easy to get along with,” Cotton said. “He was my tester. Every time I created a new dish, I tried it out on him. He moved five minutes from me and he would come by and pick up some food and carry some with him. I will miss those times with my grandson. They were very special moments for me.”

Cotton said she and her grandson spoke recently about him finding time for a visit between the two jobs he worked.

“I just fussed at him last Wednesday for being too busy to stop by to get some food,” she said. “He worked two jobs (but) I told him he had to have some time for me.

“There were things I couldn’t do and I could always count on him to give me a hand. He was a very good person.”

Cotton learned the news while she and her daughter were in Lowe’s.

“My daughter’s phone rang and she screamed out to me ‘Mom we gotta go — Lil’ Boo is dead,’” she said. “We ran through the store asking where the door was to get out and asking God for help. We were in full panic mode.”

Angela Coleman, Napper’s aunt, said she last saw her nephew at a bonfire at the beginning of November.

“We shared love greetings and talked about how good it was for us to see each other,” she said. “He was a real cool nephew. He was that person you could talk to.”

Coleman said the family is managing together and leaning on their faith.