Fairview Heights police searching for missing 27-year-old man with autism

The Fairview Heights Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man with autism and other medical issues who went missing early Monday.

Police say Daren J. Jernigan was last seen getting on an eastbound bus from the Fairview Heights Metro Link station at 4:30a.m. Monday.

Jernigan is described as 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism. He does not have his medication or his cell phone with him, police said.

He was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, Levis and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or your local police.