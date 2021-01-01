Here’s where you can drop off your Christmas Tree in southwest Illinois

Christmas has come and gone, but your tree may still have work to do.

Real Christmas trees can be recycled for use in multiple ways. Some are turned into mulch for playgrounds, parks and gardens. Others may be used in lakes as fish habitat or to support other underwater life.

This year, Madison County has 31 drop-off sites for live Christmas trees. Drop-off locations are also available in St. Clair, Clinton and Monroe,

Below is a list of drop-off locations in the area. If you would like to add a location or tree recycling event, send an email to jgreen@bnd.com.

• Alhambra/Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St., Alhambra. Curbside pick-up can be requested by calling 618-488-3505.

• Alton: Riverview Park, Park Ave.; Haskell Park, 1211 Henry St.; James Killion Park at Aslu, Washington Ave. at Salu; Milton Park, end of Aberdeen Ave.; former Great Central Lumber lot, at the foot of Henry St. No curbside pick-up.

• Belleville: Laderman Park, 1105 Mascoutah Ave.; Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive; North End Park, 1204 N. Douglas

• Carlyle Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Plant Land, located on Old Route 50 in Breese; Allen Branch Boat Ramp parking lot in Eldon Hazlet State Park; Little Prairie Nature Trail parking lot, located in the West Spillway at Carlyle Lake.

• Chouteau Township: Township Garage, 906 Thorngate Road, Granite City. Curbside pick-up can be requested by calling 618-931-6333.

• Collinsville: Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane; Woodland Park, Olive St. at Fletcher Field parking lot. Curbside pick-up is available through trash hauler; must be cut into four-foot sections.

• Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1407 Bluff Road. Curbside pick-up available in unincorporated Collinsville Township only.

• Columbia: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11 at Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial City Park.

• Village of East Alton: City Garage, 331 Playground Court. Curbside pick-up available.

• Edwardsville: Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Ave.; Hoppe Park, west end of parking lot.

• Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, near dumpster.

• Fairview Heights: Aspen Waste will pick up trees at curbside between Friday, Jan. 1 and Sunday, Jan. 31 at no cost to residents.

• Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 546 Buchta Road, Bethalto.

• Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton, behind Foster Township highway garage.

• Freeburg: The old sewer plant on Kessler Road.

• Glen Carbon: Daenzer Drive, bike trail parking lot behind fire station, 199 S. Main St.

• Godfrey: Street Department, 6212 Godfrey Road.

• Granite City: Granite City Park District, Circle Drive at end of 29th St.; accepting trees through Jan. 10.

• Hamel/Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old U.S. Route 66.

• Hartford: Curbside pick-up only

• Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Road, Highland.

• Lebanon: 533 N. Madison St.

• Leef Township: Township Garage, 12905 Niggli Road N. 160.

• Madison: Curbside pick-up only

• Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N. Vernon St.

• Millstadt: Tuffy Mueth Park, 200 block of N. Main St. off of W. Gooding Street.

• Village of Maryville: Curbside pick-up only by calling 618-345-7028, ext. 2326 or emailing streets@maryville-il.us.

• Moro Township: 117 Montgomery St., Moro.

• Nameoki Township: Township Shed, 4250 Highway 162, Granite City.

• O’Fallon: Curbside pick-up is available in January for Waste Management customers. Trees larger than six feet need to be cut in half. 800-989-2783.

• Olive, Livingston and Williamson Townships: Olive Township Maintenance Facility, 8363 E. Frontage Road, New Douglas.

• Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Department, 3702 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville.

• Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St., Highland.

• Shiloh: Curbside pick-up is available through Republic Services. Trees must be cut into four-foot sections.

• Smithton: Village Park, at the back where yard waste is dropped off.

• St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Department, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob.

• Swansea: Trees can be dropped off at Melvin Price Park and Schranz Park in designated areas. Curbside pickup is available for residents subscribed for yard waste pickup. For residents not subscribed for yard waste pickup, trees will be picked up on normal trash pickup days as long as a sticker is place on the tree. This is available for the first two weeks of January.

• Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St. Curbside pick-up for the first two weeks of January.

• Waterloo: Lakeview Park. Waterloo residents only.

• Wood River: Compost Site, 400 Smith Court. Curbside pick-up for the first two weeks of January.

• Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 8th St., Cottage Hills. Curbside pick-up available.