Coroner IDs man killed while warning motorists about icy conditions on I-255

A 38-year-old Swansea man has been identified as the person fatally struck by a car and knocked off an overpass early on New Year’s Day as he tried to warn motorists about icy conditions on Interstate 255.

Colt J. Hoffarth was identified as the victim, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Hoffarth was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:35 a.m. Friday, Dye said.

The Illinois State Police previously reported that Hoffarth was involved in one of several crashes reported in the area of Interstate 255 at Milepost 22 near Black Lane in St. Clair County because of icy conditions, according to preliminary information.

As Hoffarth walked north on the left shoulder of southbound Interstate 255 to warn oncoming motorists at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an oncoming car lost control as it was approaching a previous crash. The 2008 Chrysler 300, which was driven by Dwight L. Oregon, 20 of Belleville, slid onto the left shoulder and struck the pedestrian, later identified as Hoffarth, and a concrete barrier, state police said in a news release.

“The pedestrian was fatally wounded when he fell from the overpass and landed a grassy area, east of Black Lane and under the Interstate 255 overpass,” the news release stated.

The Chrysler 300 also struck the rear end of a 2012 Infiniti G25 that was driven by Jasmine N. Enlow, 32, of Belleville.

Oregon and Enlow refused medical treatment.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information will be disseminated at this time, police said.

Forecasters had called for possible treacherous road conditions early Friday.