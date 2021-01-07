Proposed Boeing development in early stages at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

A proposed expansion to Boeing’s operations at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is in its early stages, officials say.

A pre-development agreement between the metro-east airport and Boeing for a project to expand Boeing’s existing defense-related operations received initial approval from the St. Clair County Public Building Commission at a recent meeting.

MidAmerica Airport Director Bryan Johnson said the possible development at the south end of the airport could have a substantial financial impact for the region and St. Clair county.

“We know that aviation by its nature is a catalyst for economic grown,” Johnson. “Whether it’s this project, projects that are underway, or projects that are completed — they are all part of that.”

“It’s like with any airport, we look to advance the airport whether it’s with aviation projects or non-aviation projects,” he added.

Johnson was hired in 2020 to replace Tim Cantwell, who retired after running the airport for 17 years.

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission announced the hiring of Bryan Johnson as MidAmerica St. Louis AIrport’s new director. Johnson has more than 25 years of experience in the aviation business. Provided

Officials would not release the details or a possible cost of the full project.

The expansion would be centered around a “tenant development” for Boeing on a 35-acre parcel at the airport, officials said. A new taxiway would serve the project. A new entrance off of Illinois Route 4 would be built, if the project ends up getting full approval from both Boeing and MidAmerica.

Kurt LaBelle, a representative with Boeing, said Tuesday no final decisions have been made about the expansion, but the pre-development agreement will “aid in the decision-making process.”

The airport is home to a Boeing manufacturing facility where production and flight test activities take place across a range of defense-related programs. A large number of test flights have taken place at the airport over the past several years.

Johnson said the project is in a “due diligence” phase that will take up to a year. The board’s approval allows the airport and Boeing to study what would need to be done to complete the project before “significant” planning, design and construction can begin.

“As is the case with any project there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” Johnson said. “Before any kind of construction, before any kind of shovel goes in the ground and before any kind of commitment can be really made, there’s a substantial degree of hard work and due diligence that has to be performed by both parties.”

MidAmerica officials estimate the project would take three to four years. Boeing said it couldn’t comment on its expected timeline of the proposed project.

The new development is one of the ongoing projects at the airport, which in September received a $6.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand its terminal by more than 41,000 square feet.

A MetroLink extension from the Shiloh-Scott Station to MidAmerica is also in the works, funded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan. Roughly $96 million has been set aside for the project.