Metro-East News Belleville, IL natives create Upside Down Bakery and Keto friendly treats February 01, 2021 09:41 AM

Four Althoff Catholic High School alumni join forces to create Upside Down Bakery and a line of low sugar, low carb, Keto friendly products. The brownie, pancake and blueberry muffin are available to purchase through upsidedownbakery.com and Amazon.