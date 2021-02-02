East St. Louis woman stuck and killed by car on I-70

An East St. Louis woman was killed when she was struck by a car while standing on Interstate 70 in Callaway County, Mo. Friday evening.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kathleen Staten 61, was killed when she was struck by a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ashley M. Hardesty 32, of Auxvasse, Missouri at 8:50 p.m. Friday.

Hardesty was traveling west on I-70 and driving in the left lane. She then switched lanes and struck Staten who was standing in the driving lane.

Staten was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic Greg Leary with Callaway County Ambulance at 9:20 p.m.