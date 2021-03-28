One dead, four others injured in head-on collision on Illinois 3 in Cahokia

A woman was killed when two cars collided head-on early Sunday in Cahokia. Four people were injured and taken to a hospital, Cahokia Police Chief Dave Landmann said.

The identity of the woman, who was driving one of the cars, was not released.

Landmann said the police department received a call about the collision on Mississippi Avenue - Illinois 3 - near Judith Lane at 4:44 a.m.

“It appears that one car crossed over a lane and hit the other head on,” the chief said.

He said one car was traveling north and the other south.

The car driven by the woman who died had three other female passengers, Landmann said. The other car was driven by a man and had no other passengers.

The chief said the investigation is in its early stage, and no other details were available.