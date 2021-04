Metro-East News Major Case Squad looking for suspect in Cahokia, Illinois laundromat shooting death April 09, 2021 07:21 PM

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in the shooting death of a 29-year-old Ramonte Randolph, of East St. Louis at the Best Way Laundromat located at 1907 Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia, Illinois.