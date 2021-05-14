Driver arrested after crash near Dupo leaves a motorcyclist dead

A 63-year-old East Carondelet man died early Friday while riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle near Dupo and another motorist was arrested, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Gerald I. Foutch.

Foutch was pronounced at the scene at 4:21 a.m., Dye said.

The accident occurred at 3:06 a.m. in unincorporated Dupo on Water Street at North Main Street.

The driver of a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer believed to have been involved in the fatal crash was arrested by Cahokia Heights police near the scene, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a news release.

The Mountaineer driver, whose name was not released, was taken to the St. Clair County Jail as the investigation continues. The Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation.

When investigators confirm the cause of the crash and it is known who was at fault, “the case will be reviewed for any possible charges,” Fleshren said.