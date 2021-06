Metro-East News Fallen tree stops MetroLink service between Belleville, Swansea and Fairview Heights June 14, 2021 02:24 PM

A fallen tree just west of the Swansea MetroLink station disrupted service between the Fairview Heights and Belleville MetroLink Stations Shuttles are transporting people between Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea and Belleville Stations.