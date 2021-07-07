1 person dead in fatal car crash in Madison County

A fatal crash in Granite City on Wednesday morning has caused the closure of both directions of Illinois 111.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Madison County Coroner’s Office was not releasing the victim’s identity, pending notification of the family.

According to the Illinois State Police, one person was pronounced dead from the crash, which occurred around 4 a.m. on Illinois 111 just north of Interstate 55.

All lanes of Route 111 are closed for about a mile north of the interstate while police officers investigate the crash site. There is no time frame for when the road will reopen, ISP said.