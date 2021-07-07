The McKinley Bridge is scheduled to be closed. Why and for how long?

Drivers who use the McKinley Bridge coming to or from Illinois or St. Louis will need to find a different route later this week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the bridge will close completely at 9 p.m. Friday, July 9, for deck sealing. The closure is expected to last until the end of the day on Saturday, July 10.

IDOT is advising drivers to seek alternate routes. Nearby bridges that go to and from St. Louis include the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Poplar Street Bridge.

Complete closures aren’t new to the McKinley Bridge. In 2017, it was closed for a week as workers completed lighting improvements and again in 2018 for new guardrails and electrical repairs.