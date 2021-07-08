McKinley Bridge closure moved back a week

Due to impending weather, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced a complete closure of the McKinley Bridge for deck sealing that was set to begin Friday, July 9, has been moved to Friday, July 16.

Once the closure begins, traffic in both directions will not be allowed until the work is complete, which is expected to take two days, weather permitting.

IDOT is advising drivers to seek alternate routes. Nearby bridges that go to and from St. Louis include the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Poplar Street Bridge.

During construction, drivers are asked to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Complete closures aren’t new to the McKinley Bridge. In 2017, it was closed for a week as workers completed lighting improvements and again in 2018 for new guardrails and electrical repairs.

For project updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

BND reported Kavahn Mansouri contributed to this story.