Metro-East News Help the 15th annual Belleville Sgt. Jon Brough Blood Drive collect 100 pints July 13, 2021 05:55 AM

The 15th annual Sgt. Jon Brough Blood Drive has a goal to collect 100 pints on July 13, noon to 6 p.m. at 3535 S. Route 159, south of Belleville, Illinois. November 2006 Brough was shot in the face during a stand-off with a double-murder suspect.