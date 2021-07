Metro-East News 4202 Main St. Brewing in Belleville, Illinois forced to sell brewery due to poor sales duringCOVID July 15, 2021 06:00 AM

COVID-19 pandemic shut down restaurants and bars turning off the tap for beer made by 4204 Main Street Brewing Co., forcing the sale of the Belleville, IL brewery's production facility. The restaurant and banquet center will remain open.