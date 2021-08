Metro-East News Raising Cane’s opens new restaurant on August 10 in Fairview Heights, Illinois August 09, 2021 04:55 PM

Raising Cane's officially opens their new location at 6565 N Illinois St in Fairview Heights, Illinois on Tuesday August 10. The restaurant will be open 7 days a week from 10 am to midnight. The restaurant is known for their chicken finger meals.