New East St. Louis, Illinois barbershop and salon aims to make an impact in the community August 28, 2021

Returning to the city that raised him, the owner of Rescue Cuts and Styles Barber Salon in East St. Louis aims to “transform, impact, and empower one life at a time.” Located at 1751 Baugh Ave www.rescuecutsandstyles.com