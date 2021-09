Metro-East News Belleville, Illinois, splash pad to be ready for summer 2022 September 01, 2021 07:58 AM

A new 50-by-100-foot splash pad is expected to be ready for summer of 2022 on the upper level of Bicentennial Park, off South 21st Street, in Belleville, Illinois. A state grant is paying for about two-thirds of the $425,000 project cost.