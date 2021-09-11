This southwestern Illinois soccer player puts sportsmanship first in helping ailing foe

It only took seconds for Andre Robertson to act, but helping an ailing opponent may last longer as an example of good sportsmanship.

Robertson, a senior varsity soccer player for O’Fallon Township High School, was competing in a home game on Tuesday, Aug. 31, against conference rival Belleville Township High School West when, during the second half, a Maroon collapsed on the field in pain.

Robertson rushed over to help.

“I could tell he was struggling. He kicked the ball in a weird way, and it spun out of bounds, and he flipped and went down. I knew something was wrong,” Robertson said. “When you are cramping, you cannot move. I know I would want somebody to help me the same way.”

A trainer was called over, but he let Robertson continue to aid the player.

The game’s start had been changed to a later time because of the heat index that day. The Panthers wound up winning 6-1 in a game between the Southwestern Conference rivals.

Panthers head coach Chris Kazmierczak said Robertson’s reaction was not unusual.

“It is no surprise about Andre’s actions during the game against Belleville West. Andre is a tough competitor, but at the same time understands the importance of safety and sportsmanship. He did the very same thing in our game against Belleville East,” Kazmierczak said.

Kazmierczak has been a coach for 15 years and previously coached the junior varsity squad. This is his first year as varsity coach. He teaches history at the Smiley campus and is a 1995 OTHS graduate.

“We here at OTHS push our players to compete at their highest potential, but we always emphasize the importance of good sportsmanship,” he said.

“It is great to see players acknowledged for their good deeds,” he said. “I am very excited to coach these boys, they are a great group. Andre’s actions are really a reflection of the entire team.”

Robertson said he has been playing since he was 3 or 4 years old and has been on the varsity team all through high school. He is a forward and winger.

Robertson said the coaches stress sportsmanship whether the team wins or loses.

He said he has helped four players on the field. He plays club soccer, too, for Scott Gallagher Illinois, and competes on the SLSG team for the Elite Clubs National League, which involves traveling to other states.

“Playing soccer makes me happy. It’s something I love doing. I am really passionate about it,” he said. “My (OTHS) teammates are like family to me.”

Robertson would like to play soccer in college, and his career goal is to be a medical doctor. He wants to attend either Southern Illinois University Edwardsville or Saint Louis University and major in pre-medicine.

Praise from Belleville West, O’Fallon mayor

Belleville West acknowledged its rival’s exemplary actions on Twitter Aug. 31.

“Sportsmanship should never be overlooked. As a @BWestBoysSoccer player cramps during the game, an @otownathletics player is the first person there to help. How a team wins and loses is always a teachable moment, but good sportsmanship is a true sign of great character,” Belleville West Athletics tweeted after the game.

The post went viral, and the Facebook mention caught O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach’s attention.

“A tip of my hat to the young man from the OTHS soccer team who wanted to win but found the time to help his opponent when he was in need of help. May we all emulate this young man’s sportsmanship. Congratulations!” Roach posted on Facebook.

Robertson’s proud parents are Belma Robertson Ozarslan and Tolun Ozarslan of O’Fallon. They are thrilled by the positive reaction.

His mom, Belma, has never missed a game, she said, and both Ozarslans were there watching in the stands.

“Our son lifted his opponent’s leg up and helped him relieve the pain stretching his leg muscles over 3 minutes,” Tolun said. “We felt like his aspirations to become a medical doctor guided him to the right direction to help his opponent.”

He’s ‘very humble’

The Ozarslans think the focus on character sends a positive message.

“Not only because we are his parents but also avid high school sports fans ... we don’t want this great moment of sportsmanship to be overlooked — but be praised and become an example for all young players,” Tolun said.

“Andre’s very humble,” Belma said. “He always wanted to play soccer more than any other sport. He does like to play chess, and golf, and go fishing, but he is passionate about soccer.”

Andre said his parents are good role models.

“My parents taught me to be compassionate. I am just happy I was raised that way,” he said. “Some people are all about winning. They don’t think of the long-term. They are only concerned about themselves, not other people.”

Belma said she has received notes from teachers and parents. Andre has attended O’Fallon schools since fifth grade, when he went to J. Emmett Hinchcliffe Elementary School, and continued at Edward A. Fulton Junior High School.

Belma said she was grateful for his guidance in education there.

Other positive reactions

Someone at Fulton responded: “We love seeing our kids do great things and always share it with our current students. I shared it with (names of faculty) and they said ‘No surprise! He’s a great kid!’ Mom and Dad raised #7 right! Go, Andre!”

Other notes said: “Please tell him thank you for acting so fast,” one said. “It was a great moment!” another said.

His No. 7 may be lucky but means something special to him.

Andre said he selected 7 on his jersey for both school and club soccer for inspiration, in honor of his favorite player, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been known for the number throughout his world football career.