Metro-East News 14 years after Janet Tillman of Belleville, Illinois went missing, her family still wants answers and closure. September 14, 2021 05:09 PM

14 years after Janet Tillman went missing, her family still wants answers and closure. Janet Tillman, of Belleville was last seen October 28, 2007 in East St. Louis. She went missing right before celebrating her 50th birthday on November 4th, 2007.