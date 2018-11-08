Here’s why the Belleville Police Department restructured its divisions

In an effort to improve the supervision of officers in the Belleville Police Department, the agency has restructured the groups of officers within the department.
The detectives and special operations group now report to Capt. John Moody while the patrol officers report to Capt. Mark Heffernan.
Previously, Moody’s duties included overseeing investigations as well as the patrol group.
The department changes were implemented by Chief Bill Clay after Lt. Col. Matt Eiskant was recently named assistant police chief.
What does it all mean?
“We did it because you can effectively supervise a certain amount of officers and ... when you get too many officers in one unit, there’s only so much of you to go around and this way we figured that Capt. Moody can be in charge of the detective division and the special operations group and Capt. Heffernan’s over patrol,” Eiskant said.
“So basically, it divvies up those officers into two groups so they can be even more effectively supervised,” Eiskant said.
The department is authorized to have 84 officers and Eiskant said the two new divisions are roughly split in half as far as the number of officers in each division.
The patrol officers work 12-hours shifts and start at either 6 a.m. or 6 p.m.
Before he was promoted to assistant chief, Eiskant was a captain in the special operations group, which includes detectives assigned to regional drug enforcement groups, school resource officers and traffic officers.
Eiskant, 42, joined the Belleville Police Department in 2001 after he graduated from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. He earned a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Lindenwood University-Belleville in 2006.
Eiskant replaced Lt. Col. James Spargur, who retired as assistant police chief earlier this year.
