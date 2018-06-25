Burger King is the latest restaurant to announce it's coming to Highland

Burger King will be the next addition to the list of Highland restaurants.
On June 18, the City Council approved a special-use permit to operate a Burger King with a two-lane drive-thru at 12556 Illinois 143 on recommendation from the city's Combined Planning and Zoning Board.
"It's another fast food restaurant for everybody," said City Manager Mark Latham.
Known as the "Home of the Whopper," Burger King is a popular fast food chain around the world, according to the franchise's website. The business was founded in 1954, and is known for its burgers, chicken fries, sandwiches, onion rings and more.
Burger King is the third fast food chain to be announced in Highland in the last three months. The others are Jimmy John's sandwich restaurant, which plans to open at 2774 Illinois 143 by the end of the year, and Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a convenience-store based franchise planned at 213 Walnut St.
The Burger King will be located at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Koepfli Lane. First Cloverleaf Bank had owned the lot. Latham said that the bank originally intended to build a new branch on the property, but the lot has remained vacant for a number of years. In April 2017, First Cloverleaf and First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust merged. First Mid already had two locations in Highland at the time.
Ben Hidalgo, the principal of Net Lease Development in Forth Worth, Texas, applied for the special-use permit on behalf of the bank and franchisee. Hidalgo's business will develop the property for the franchisee, Broadway Restaurant Group, a Burger King Franchisee in the greater St. Louis and surrounding areas.
The permit was approved subject to six conditions approved by planning and zoning.
As the first of these conditions, only a Burger King can be operated under the permit, and change of operator would require a new permit. Secondly, the operator is required to provide adequate parking at the establishment in a specified place.
The conditions also state that a tree barrier on the east side of Cherry Lane must be planted as a sound and visual barrier for the neighboring homes. In addition, the developer must curb and gutter the section of Cherry Lane, and place similar curbs and gutters in the business' parking lot.
The franchisee will also need to apply for an amendment to the permit for any future alterations, modifications, or expansions of the use. Finally, if he fails to adhere to the conditions his permit will be revoked, which requires immediate removal of the drive-thru operation.
About the franchisee
Broadway Restaurant Group was founded in 2016 and currently has 34 Burger King locations in the greater St. Louis area and Southern Illinois, according to Henry Delouvrier, the group's managing partner.
"We are the largest (Burger King franchisee) in the area," he said.
The group's most recent addition was opened in Wood River a few months ago, which made 13 stores in the metro-east, according to Delouvrier.
"We've been, in the last couple years, keeping our eye out in Highland," Delouvrier said.
Delouvrier said that the Highland location was attractive because of local demographics, and because there are no other Burger King franchises nearby. The closest is in Troy.
Hidalgo, whose business has helped to develop all of the BRG franchise locations, said that he expects construction to begin in three months, and it should take four months to get the business up and running.
"We're trying to move pretty quickly," Hidalgo said.
Delouvrier said that December would likely be the right time-frame for a grand opening.
"We will have to keep you posted on the exact date," he said.
Delouvrier said the business is looking to hire locally so their staff can reflect the values of the community. To inquire about a position, Delouvrier said applicants can email careers@b-restaurants.com.
"We're excited to come in and join the community and make a little home in Highland," Delouvrier said.
Traffic concerns
Delouvrier also said the intersection in Highland is a prime location because it is in a heavy traffic intersection across from Walmart.
"That's probably the highest traffic count we have in town is that intersection," Latham said.
So, in anticipation of the new restaurant, two traffic assessments were performed to study the impact the business might have on the Illinois 143/Koepfil Lane intersection, as well as the neighboring residential Cherry Lane, during peak hours.
"It's not something we take lightly," Delouvrier said.
Two local engineering firms — CBB: Transportation Engineers and Planners, and Curry & Engineers Associates Inc., — did the studies. Both concluded that the new Burger King will increase the amount of new trips to the area, though there would not be an adverse effect on the surrounding streets.
BRG is also in communication with the Illinois Department of Transportation to try to get an access point to Route 143, Hidalgo said.
"They have been pretty responsive," he said.
For more information on Broadway Restaurant Group, visit the website at www.b-restaurants.com
