Highland News Briefs: Fireworks display will be at Glik Park

Fireworks planned at Glik Park
The city of Highland will host its annual fireworks display on Wednesday, July 4 at Glik Park. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of family fun at the park from 4 to 9 p.m. Entertainment will include music, inflatables for children. Fireworks will be at dusk. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Coolers will not be permitted in the park.
Garden Club to learn about greenhouses
The Highland Garden Club will meet at the home of Margie Huffman, 13948 Klaus Lake Road, on Thursday, June 28 for her presentation, "A Greenhouse for You." The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. If anyone wishes to carpool, they should meet at the Korte Recreation Center at 6 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair. Guests are welcome.
Highland man honored for flying the flag
The Lewis and Clark Chapter of the Illinois Society of Sons of the American Revolution recently presented certificates to 16 individuals and couples who fly the United States Flag daily and prominently.
Among those honored was Mike Black of Highland.
The Sons of the American Revolution is a national organization with state societies and local chapters. Its purposes are patriotic, historical and educational. For details, visit sar.org. Counties served by the Lewis & Clark chapter are St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Clinton and Jefferson.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, July 2: Herbed pork chop cubes, sweet potato casserole, buttered cabbage, lemon cream pie.
Tuesday, July 3: Salisbury steak, oven browned potatoes, spinach salad, peanut butter brownies.
Wednesday, July 4: July 4th holiday.
Thursday, July 5: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday, July 6: Fish sandwich on bun, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, glazed lemon cake.
