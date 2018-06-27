Around the Area: Marine Homecoming is this weekend

Marine
Homecoming is this weekend
The Marine Homecoming, sponsored by the Marine Lions Club, will be on June 29 and 30, at the Marine Village Park on Duncan Street.
There will be a parade both nights. The parade on Friday will be at 7 p.m. On Saturday, it will 6 p.m. and will include a children's parade.
There will also be food, rides, bingo, an antique tractor display on music. On Friday night, the "Friends of Bluegrass" will kick things off from 6 to 9 p.m., and the band "Breach of Peace" will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Saturday, "Buffalo Road" will take the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Historical Society to meet
The Marine Historical Society will meet on Monday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in the Marine Township Senior Citizen Center, 101 W. Silver St. in Marine. Marine Historical Society meetings are open to anyone who wishes to learn more about the society and Marine history. Yearly membership dues are $5 per person or $10 per family.
Alhambra
Fireworks set on July 4 at park
Alhambra's firework display will be on Tuesday, July 4 at dusk at the Township Park on Illinois 140. There is no charge to get into the park, but donations are welcome. There will be food and drink on the grounds to purchase.
Trenton
‘Intro to Meditation’ class to be held KC Center
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering an “Intro to Meditation” class at the Trenton Education Center on Tuesdays, July 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The registration number for the class is COED 8102 TR01E. The cost to attend is $25.
This class is designed for the total beginner or anyone wanting a refresher course in the basic meditation techniques. Students will engage in mindfulness of breath and body, mindful eating and walking, and loving kindness techniques. These practices help people relate to stress and negative thoughts in a healthier way. They also encourage us to slow down and savor our lives, and to be kinder to ourselves and others. Come practice in a supportive, friendly environment.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475 or the Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
Maryville
Master Gardeners to host open house at park
The public is invited to an open house at the Open Gate Garden at Drost Park, located on Schiber Court in Maryville, on Thursday, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. This event will be hosted by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners.
At this tour, you will see perennials, butterfly gardening, vegetable gardening, trees and shrubs, plants of the year, and maintenance techniques. While learning, you will be inspired by the beauty of the garden. This is a free event.
There will be a daylily plant sale with more than 150 varieties of daylilies available. Master Gardeners will be stationed around the garden to discuss the plants and answer questions.
University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners are locally trained volunteers who complete a 15-week Master Gardener program and then volunteer in their community on projects of their choosing. The training begins in January and is every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through April. For more information, contact University of Illinois Extension at 618-344-4230.
