Highland was flooded with a deluge of silver dollars in 1944

Highland's had the Lund-Mauldin Shoe Factory started in 1915.
For a short period of time in 1922, Highland had two shoe factories — the Kannally-Wick Shoe Factory at 6th & Cypress, and the Creel, Mauldin & Chambers factory at 1000 Broadway. Then, in 1927, the factories closed, and Bill Moulten of St. Louis started his Moulten & Bartley Shoe Factory in the same buildings.
In 1944, the more than 300 employees at the Moulton-Bartley Shoe Factory had a most unusual pay day. Instead of their usual checks, they were paid in silver dollars.
All of the employees had received a brochure on their previous pay day. I have a copy of the brochure that from Jeanette Jegel Hammel, which her mother received with their souvenir bag and her silver dollars, and I quote: “Highland will have more silver dollars being circulated, with this pay roll, than any other city in the United States, large or small. Even metropolitan centers, like St. Louis or Chicago, can’t boast today of possessing as many of these silver dollars."
or ‘Cart Wheels’, as many called them, as Highland.
Former Moulton-Bartley employee Laverne Frank Moss wrote a letter to Russ Hoffman, former editor of the News Leader, about this "Silver Dollar Pay Day" in 1944. Russ used it as part of his Jan. 11, 2000 column in The Shopper’s Review.
Moss wrote: “I first worked at the Convey Heel Factory in Marine, where I started at 12 ½ cents per hour, then 25 cents ,and then I went to piece work, working there until the heel factory closed and moved to St. Louis. After Leroy Moss and I married, I worked for the Moulton-Bartley Shoe Factory in Highland, making fancy ladies shoes. I was working for Mr. Dill, as a ‘Back Shoe Gal.’ He was really a good boss. I was all over the factory, taking back the shoes, that didn’t pass inspection. The workers would correct the problems and then I would sometimes get to spray the shoes, as all shoes had to be sprayed, before packing. That really made them shine.
“My friend who worked the spray machine wanted to retire and said, ‘Why don’t you ask for my job?' I did, and got the job. Arthur Ritt, was at first the cutting room foreman, then he became the superintendent. Linda Buchheim (Mrs. Ray) Schmetter, had started at 15 years old and was the floor lady on the third floor, and I later worked for her. (Linda was 98 years old when Laverne wrote the letter in 2000.)
"Louise Logue Langenberg was in the office and her husband Elmer Langenberg was the office manager. The newspaper photo isn’t too clear, but it is shows the silver dollars, ready for pay day.
“The matter of arranging for the silver dollars was not an easy task. How did it all come about? (I will tell you.)
“This ‘Silver Dollar Pay Roll' was arranged by the Farmers & Merchants Bank of Highland, who conceived the idea, that instead of the usual pay check, they would gather enough silver dollars to pay this one time. So instead of sticking a little envelope in their pocket, the employees carried their pay home, and many of them had several pounds, instead of a check."
But matter wasn’t as easy as they originally thought. That amount of silver dollars could not be found locally. It could not even be found at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. But after talking with other Reserves and larger banks, it was determined it could be done. The Federal Reserve bank of St. Louis, plus other large city banks, sent Highland a half ton of silver dollars.
So why go to all this trouble?
The thought was that, if the more than 300 employees, put these silver dollars into active circulation at once to pay their rent or mortgage, buy groceries, clothing, shoes, furniture, insurance and many other needs, including maybe extra War Bonds, then there would be visible evidence of how much value to the city the payroll of Moulton & Bartley had.
In the end, the "Silver Dollar Pay Day"was a huge success.
The Moulton-Bartley Shoe Factory operated until 1950, when the employees voted to join the union and Mr. Moulten said would not have another boss.
Industry is still needed today in Highland. What can we or you, do to revive Highland? Our Downtown is being improved with the purchase of the Highland Chamber of Commerce building and Kloss Furniture, purchasing the old SuperValu building and completely remodeling it into a super furniture store. These will help, but we need your help to grow.
(Information from Jeanette Jegel Hammel, Laverne Frank Moss, Russ Hoffman column and my files.)
