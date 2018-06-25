'Kentucky Headhunters' to headline Greenville's Fourth Fest

The 2018 Fourth Fest Celebration, set for on Saturday, June 30 in downtown Greenville, promises to be the best one yet.
The event will begin with a unique parade in the afternoon, and then music until midnight. The 1:30 p.m. parade has the unique theme, "Super Heroes and Princesses." Children are especially encouraged to dress as a princess or their favorite super hero. Adults are welcome as long as they dress in accordance with the theme. Plans are for some actual super heroes to be at the parade.
All musical entertainment is free, and begins at 3 p.m. on the courthouse grounds with the Greenville Municipal Band.
At 4 p.m., the "Chapman Brothers" will play country-rock music.
Last year’s Fourth Fest/Bond County Bicentennial event featured an Air Force band, and a different one will be featured this year. "Hot Brass," a 10-piece group utilizing vocals, drums, bass and guitars will present a powerful delivery of popular music with an emphasis on horns and brass plus patriotic selections. Hot Brass hits the stage at 5:30 p.m.
The "Kentucky Headhunters" have been playing their rollicking style of country music for several decades and will play Fourth Fest at 7:30 p.m. The band’s signature song is the big hit “Dumas Walker.”
A fireworks display is scheduled after the Kentucky Headhunters show about 9:30 p.m. This year, the fireworks will be fired from the Greenville University gullies, northeast of the square.
Post-party music, after the fireworks, will feature "Silver Bullet," a Bob Seger tribute band from St. Louis. Plus, the "SwampDaddies" will perform in front of the main stage between bands to provide continuous music all day long. All stage acts will perform on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage.
Fourth Fest will once again have a children’s area with inflatables and an appearance by the Bubble Bus.
As part of the Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville on Saturday, June 30, the first Firecracker 4K Road Run will be held.
The race begins and ends at the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street. Starting time is 8 a.m. Male and female runners from throughout the area are invited to participate. Registration can be done on line at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Greenville/Firecracker4K. The fee is $25 per person for those signing up by June 28. Those registering on line will receive t-shirts. Race-day registration is $30.
The top male and female runners will receive trophies. Medals will be presented to the top four runners in each women’s and men’s age group. Those are 19 and under, 20 through 29, 30 through 39, 40 through 49, 50 through 59 and 60 and older.
The race is offered through a partnership between BoCo Run Co and the Bond County Independence Day Festival Association.
For more information, go to Bond County Independence Day Festival Association on Facebook.
Comments