'Love your enemy' is a challenging task

One of the most challenging words of Jesus is his call to "love your enemies."
I recently finished reading "Mission at Nuremburg" by Tim Townsend. It is a fascinating book that melds World War II history with the depths of Christian forgiveness.
It follows the story of St. Lous native Henry Gereke. Although he turned 50 years old in 1943, he felt the need to serve his country in WWII. Gereke was a Lutheran pastor, so he enlisted as a chaplain. At first, he served as a hospital chaplain just outside of London.
Gereke was fluent in German. So in 1945, he was reassigned to Nuremberg. He was to serve as the Allied chaplain for the Nazi war criminals during the trial. Intense one-on-one conversations with Goering, Keitel, Speer, Rippentrop, and others ensued. Some men dismissed him. Others embraced him, confessed the error of their ways and pleaded for God’s grace.
Everyone in Nuremburg knew that justice would be served, these were dead men walking.
Chaplain Gereke had to grapple with the questions, "Are these men sincere?" and "Can God really forgive these war criminals?"
Love your enemies is a challenging call to Americans today. Are people whom you disagree with beyond God’s mercy? How might you shine the light of Jesus in this dark world?
