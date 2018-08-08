August Focus from Highland Chamber of Commerce

A Word from the Executive Director
There’s an old adage, “A rising tide raises all boats”. Many attribute this saying to President John F. Kennedy as he used it in a speech in 1963. However, its origin was with the New England Council, a regional Chamber of Commerce.
For those of you not familiar, the general concept is that a great economy benefits everyone. Strong businesses can hire more employees, offer more benefits, carry a larger stock, improve their buildings, parking lots, and contribute more to their communities. We should all be encouraging our city council members to help create a pro-business culture in Highland. A pro-business culture in Highland will attract more businesses leading to a strong sales-tax base. Strong businesses mean more local jobs, more local jobs mean more residents, more residents means a larger tax base, and a larger tax base allows for additional funds towards our schools, infrastructure and quality of life items like playgrounds, swimming pools, Muny Band performances, PBJ on the square, and many more.
As consumers, by shopping local first we can contribute in a positive way to our local economy. Dollars spent with a locally owned business will continue to circulate in Highland through that business utilizing other local businesses, paying their local employees and contributing to local charities and community organizations.
I would encourage each and every one of you to be the rising tide. Whether you are a business or consumer; Shop local first, when you can, to improve our local economy. Encourage job growth within Highland, encourage those local merchants who contribute to your child’s little league team, or sponsor a charitable event, or contribute towards quality of life projects that benefit us all such as the new All Abilities Playground. Help make Highland the best place to Live, Learn, Work, Shop, and Play.
Be the rising tide that lifts all our boats!
Comments